New playground equipment coming to 3 Jackson parks

1/3

2/3

3/3





JACKSON, Tenn. — The City of Jackson has received more than $150,000 from Amerigroup Tennessee to install new playground equipment at three city parks.

Equipment is set to be installed at Stella Duncan Park, Conger Park and Muse Park, according to a news release.

The project is scheduled to begin in early spring and finished by summer, with construction slated for April through June, the release says.

“We are grateful for Amerigroup’s generous donation,” said Mayor Scott Conger. “We appreciate their dedication to giving back to the communities that they serve, and I look forward to seeing this complete.”

The playground project is set to begin in early spring and finish this summer with construction happening from April to June.