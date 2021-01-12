Over 50 schools to receive grant for water filling stations

JACKSON, Tenn. — Over 50 elementary schools across Tennessee are receiving a grant aimed at upgrading their current water fountains.

A news release from Delta Dental of Tennessee says it has selected 55 schools to receive the “Water’s Cool @ School” grant.

Delta Dental says that this grant will be used by schools to install new Elkay bottle filling stations, and provide toothbrushes to students and staff.

“I’m glad we can help make drinking water both ‘cool’ and more accessible to students across the state. It’s one of the best things you can do for your health, at any age,” said Dr. Phil Wenk, CEO and president of Delta Dental of Tennessee.

Delta Dental says students and staff at 10 schools will also receive water bottles. Those schools include:

Thelma Barker Elementary in Jackson.

Milan Elementary in Milan.

Millington Elementary in Millington.

Piedmont Elementary in Dandridge.

Smoky Mountain Elementary in Cosby.

Mt. Carmel Elementary in Mt. Carmel.

Smithson Craighead Academy in Madison.

Decherd Elementary in Decherd.

Hopewell Elementary in Cleveland.

Glenn Martin Elementary in Crossville.

The release says that the bottles should be provided sometime in the spring, when the systems are installed.

Delta Dental says this program was launched in 2020 to celebrate its 55th anniversary, and aims to educate students on the benefits of drinking more water.

Some of the schools receiving the grant in West Tennessee include Alamo Elementary, Jackson Career & Technology School, and Dorothy and Noble Harrelson School.

The full list of schools receiving the grant can be found on Delta Dental’s website.