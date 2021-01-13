Edward Lee Taylor of Memphis, Tennessee, was born in Macon, Tennessee on December 9, 1929. He was called home by His Lord and Savior on January 11, 2021. He was preceded in death by his parents, Hoyette and Viola Taylor; three sisters, Thelma Taylor Dennie, Virginia Taylor Holmes and Joyce Taylor Atkeison; and two brothers, John Tyler Taylor and James Clebert Taylor.

He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Hazel Watkins Taylor; his son, Michael Edward “Eddie” Taylor (Melissa) of Orlando, FL; two daughters, Pamela Taylor Dunn (David) of Germantown, TN and Jennifer Taylor Baker (Roger) of Jackson, TN; two grandsons, Michael Dunn (Rachel) and Morgan Dunn (Lauren); four granddaughters, Meredith Lamberth (Chris), Mallory Ceolla (Brent), Mary Kate Woods (Adam) and Anna Baker; seven great-grandchildren, Aubrey, Allison, Liam, Gabriel, Lorelai, Lucas and Noah; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Mr. Taylor served his country in the United States Army as a Sergeant in the 3rd Infantry Division. He was employed at Schering-Plough for thirty years before his retirement and was a member of Macon Road Baptist Church for 66 years and served at Macon Road Baptist School in various roles. He enjoyed camping, traveling, sports, coaching and photography.

Funeral Services for Mr. Taylor will be held at 12 noon Friday, January 15, 2021 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland. The officiants will be Pastor Kevin Robinson of Macon Road Baptist Church in Eads and Pastor Wayne Webb, Pastor Emeritus of Macon Road Baptist Church. Interment will follow in the Fayette County Memorial Park Cemetery on Highway 64. A visitation for Mr. Taylor will be from 10 A.M. to 12 noon Friday, January 15, 2021 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland.

Those honored to serve as pallbearers will be David Dunn, Roger Baker, Michael Dunn, Morgan Dunn, Brent Ceolla and Adam Woods.

