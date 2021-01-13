Jackson-Madison Co. Library to provide newborns with library cards

JACKSON, Tenn. — A new program from the Jackson-Madison County Library is aimed at making sure newborn babies get their first library card.

The library says the “My First Library Card” program will make sure they have a card before ever leaving the hospital.

“Connecting children with literature is one of the most important jobs of the library. We are very excited to be able to assist the Imagination Library in making sure all newborns are registered to receive free books,” said Library Director Dinah Harris.

Harris says they will be working to help keep addresses updated when parents renew their cards.

“This will ensure the children do not miss a book,” she said.

The library says it will also be working to ensure babies are also signed up for the Madison County Imagination Library.

“Madison County Imagination Library is thrilled to partner with Jackson-Madison County Library to ensure every child born in Madison County has the opportunity to develop strong early literacy habits. This partnership is vital in order to improve the elementary reading proficiency of our students,” said Lori Smith, a Madison County Imagination Library representative.

The release says the project is being funded by West Tennessee Healthcare’s “Community Impact Grant.”