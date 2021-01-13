Local Gym gives back to RIFA to help local families in need

JACKSON, Tenn.–A local gym presented a check to the Regional Interfaith Association, Wednesday evening after their annual event to raise funds.

Gold’s Gym hosted their 11th annual Turkey Day 5K back in November and paired with Fleet Feet for the first time.

This past year’s 5K had a total of 507 runners participate.

Wednesday, Gold’s Gym was able to present a check of $8,600 to RIFA from the proceeds of the run.

General manager Steve Roten said with COVID-19, it wasn’t their biggest turnout, but he is so proud of those who participated and is excited to help RIFA and the families they feed.

“I think most people in the area know the reputation of RIFA and what awesome work they do here in our community and just what $8,600 is to them and it’s just huge and it will help so many families in need right now,” Roten said.

RIFA members say they are appreciative to receive this check and excited to help feed more people in the community.