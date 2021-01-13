State Fire Marshals Office releases fire safety tips

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee State Fire Marshal’s office is urging Tennesseans to focus on home fire safety.

According to a news release, the second week of January is typically the most tragic week for fire-related incidents in Tennessee.

The state has averaged almost four fire-related deaths during the second week of January since 2015, marking the highest number of fire deaths for any week of the year, the release says.

Heating fires are one reason for the increase in fires and fire-related deaths, and heating equipment is the third leading cause of home fire deaths, the release says.

The State Fire Marshals Office has released the following fire safety tips: