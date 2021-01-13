TBI hiring for six positions

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has openings for six positions.

There are currently two openings for a forensic technician in the Nashville Crime Laboratory. These individuals will be responsible for receiving, testing, and notifying agencies about evidence, in addition to other responsibilities.

There is one position open for an advanced network ops administrator in Nashville. This individual will be responsible for providing network services and technical assistance.

The TBI is also seeking one person to fill the lead systems administrator position based at the TBI Headquarters in Nashville. This individual will lead the technical team on network administration, including administration and management of different systems, servers, and infrastructures.

The TBI has one vacancy for a criminal history examiner at the TBI Headquarters in Nashville. This person will be responsible for examining criminal histories, including verifying and updating history information and dispositions, diversions, submissions and other orders for various agencies.

The TBI is also hiring a CJIS support specialist to work in the TBI Headquarters in Nashville. This individual will be responsible for meeting multiple federal and state statutes on releasing data publications.

For more information on these positions or to apply for any of these positions, click here.