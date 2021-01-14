Bolivar Hospital CEO appointed to health council

BOLIVAR, Tenn. — Bolivar Hospital CEO Ruby Kirby has been appointed to serve on the American Hospital Association’s Rural Health Services Council, according to West Tennessee Healthcare.

Kirby will serve a one-year term on the council, according to a news release.

The Rural Health Services Council advises the American Hospital Association on advocacy positions, public policy and rural member service strategies, according to the release.

Kirby has been with West Tennessee Healthcare since 1979 and has held several leadership roles during that time.

“We congratulate Ruby on this important appointment. Her experience serving in rural West Tennessee hospitals and her understanding of the challenges they face will be highly valuable in her service to the Council,” said Tina Prescott, West Tennessee Healthcare Chief Operating Officer.