Police arrest woman in connection to fatal shooting of nurse

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Authorities in Tennessee have arrested a third person in connection to the fatal shooting of a nurse on Interstate 440 last month.

News outlets cited a statement from Metro Nashville Police that says 21-year-old Dimeneshia Carter was charged Tuesday with harboring a fugitive following the arrest of her boyfriend on a charge of criminal homicide.

An arrest warrant issued last week charged 28-year-old James Cowan with criminal homicide in the Dec. 3 slaying of Caitlyn Kaufman.

Police said during Carter’s arrest, they confiscated guns, ammunition and drugs from her car.