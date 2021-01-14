Rep. David Kustoff honors Clark Shaw with flag presentation

WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff

JACKSON, Tenn. — A U.S. Congressman is joining the community in remembering the life of a West Tennessee businessman.

Screen Shot 2021 01 14 At 4.05.17 Pm

Rep. David Kustoff visited the Old Country Store this afternoon to present Clark Shaw’s family with a flag in his memory.

This flag is one that flew over the U.S. Capitol.

Shaw died in November due to complications of COVID-19.

He was CEO of the Old Country Store and Casey Jones Village, making the area into a widely know and well-loved visitor’s attraction.

Screen Shot 2021 01 14 At 4.05.33 Pm

“To have the flag flown in the spirit of our nation and at the same time, in the spirit of Clark Shaw, I think it really means something so it was a real honor to present it today to the Shaw family,” Rep. Kustoff said.

Kustoff said it’s uncommon to have a flag flown over the Capitol in memory of a constituent, but Shaw was deserving of the honor due to his work throughout West Tennessee.

Categories: Local News, News
Share this...
Share on Facebook
Facebook
Tweet about this on Twitter
Twitter

Related Posts