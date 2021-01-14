Rep. David Kustoff honors Clark Shaw with flag presentation

JACKSON, Tenn. — A U.S. Congressman is joining the community in remembering the life of a West Tennessee businessman.

Rep. David Kustoff visited the Old Country Store this afternoon to present Clark Shaw’s family with a flag in his memory.

This flag is one that flew over the U.S. Capitol.

Shaw died in November due to complications of COVID-19.

He was CEO of the Old Country Store and Casey Jones Village, making the area into a widely know and well-loved visitor’s attraction.

“To have the flag flown in the spirit of our nation and at the same time, in the spirit of Clark Shaw, I think it really means something so it was a real honor to present it today to the Shaw family,” Rep. Kustoff said.

Kustoff said it’s uncommon to have a flag flown over the Capitol in memory of a constituent, but Shaw was deserving of the honor due to his work throughout West Tennessee.