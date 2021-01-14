Scott Gatlin sworn in as JMCSS school board member

JACKSON, Tenn. — Jackson-Madison County Schools announced a new school board member has been sworn in.

The news release says Scott Gatlin was sworn in on Monday. Gatlin will be serving in the District 5 Position 2 post.

JMCSS says Gatlin has been in education since the early 1980s, serving as teacher, principal and superintendent.

“I’m a big believer in watching for the doors that God opens and walking through them. He opened the door for us to come to Jackson in an unmistakable way in 1997, and we did. He opened this door. I tend to not over think it and listen to His leading,” Gatlin said.

The release says he is currently employed by Youth Town of Tennessee and works as the principal of George Thomas Junior Academy.

JMCSS says Gatlin has also served on the TSSAA Board of Control.