Student art to be displayed in Jackson City Hall

JACKSON, Tenn. — The City of Jackson, in partnership with the Jackson Arts Council, plans to display children’s art in City Hall.

The gallery, “Mayor’s Collection of Masterpieces,” will launch in January and run throughout the year with rotating artwork on the third floor of City Hall, according to a news release.

The first gallery will feature artwork of kindergarten through eighth grade students, and will run through the spring, the release says.

The second gallery will feature ninth through 12th grade students in the fall.

The mayor’s office or Jackson Arts Council plans to reach out to art teachers at local schools to receive submissions, and featured artists will be recognized at the April and October city council meetings.

“I’m looking forward to adding pieces that reflect the positive aspects of Jackson as seen through the eyes of our youth,” said Mayor Conger.

To learn more about the Mayor's Public Art Initiative