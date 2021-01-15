Additional death, 53 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Madison Co.

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed another Madison County resident has died due to COVID-19.

The health department says a 68-year-old man died Jan. 12 due to COVID-19 complications. A total of 156 Madison County residents have died due to complications of COVID-19.

The health department also confirmed another 53 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, bringing the total number of confirmed positive cases to 9,837.

Those patients range in age from 2-years-old to 83-years-old.

There are currently 27 Madison County residents hospitalized, with three of those patients on a ventilator.

The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.

Zip code:

  • 38305: 5,931 (60.3%)
  • 38301: 2,853 (29%)
  • 38356: 160 (1.6%)
  • 38391: 84 (0.8%)
  • 38366: 165 (1.6%)
  • 38343: 72 (0.7%)
  • 38313: 213 (2.1%)
  • 38392: 67 (0.7%)
  • 38355: 29 (0.3%)
  • 38362: 123 (1.2%)
  • 38006: 4 (0.1%)
  • 38302: 17 (0.2%)
  • 38308: 17 (0.2%)
  • 38378: 2 (0.1%)
  • 38303: 5 (0.1%)
  • 38340: 4 (0.1%)
  • Unknown: 91 (0.9%)

Race:

  • Black or African-American: 2,529 (25.7%)
  • White: 4,144 (42.1%)
  • Asian: 37 (0.4%)
  • Hispanic: 228 (2.3%)
  • Other/Multiracial: 179 (1.8%)
  • Unspecified: 2,720 (27.7%)

Gender:

  • Female: 5,487 (55.8%)
  • Male: 4,275 (43.4%)
  • Unknown: 75 (0.8%)

Health Status:

  • Recovered: 7,410 (75.3%)
  • Not recovered: 620 (6.3%)
  • Better: 935 (9.5%)
  • Unknown: 716 (7.3%)
  • Deaths: 156 (1.6%)

Age:

  • 0 – 10 years: 504 (5.1%)
  • 11 – 20 years: 1,161 (11.8%)
  • 21 – 30 years: 1,646 (16.7%)
  • 31 – 40 years: 1,449 (14.7%)
  • 41 – 50 years: 1,423 (14.5%)
  • 51 – 60 years: 1,418 (14.4%)
  • 61 – 70 years: 1,107 (11.3%)
  • 71 – 80 years: 620 (6.3%)
  • 80+: 412 (4.2%)
  • Unknown: 97 (1%)

For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.

