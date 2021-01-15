CWD-positive deer found in Lauderdale, Madison counties

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency has confirmed CWD-positive deer have been located in Lauderdale and Madison counties.

According to a news release, the deer from Madison County was harvested by a hunter and was within 10 miles of Henderson County.

The release says Henderson County is now considered CWD High-Risk. This means that Henderson County will now have wildlife feeding and carcass movement restrictions to prevent the spread of CWD, the release says.

Lauderdale County was previously considered high risk, but only the classification will change for that area. Unit CWD regulations will remain in effect, according to the release.

Lauderdale County will now join Chester, Fayette, Hardeman, Haywood, Madison, Shelby and Tipton counties as CWD positive.

Supplemental feeding of wildlife is banned in counties designated as CWD-positive and high risk counties. The ban does not apply to feed within 100 feet of a residence, placed in a manner that deer can not access, or feed and minerals that are a part of normal agricultural practices.