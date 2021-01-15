Henderson Co. Schools to continue alternating schedule through January

HENDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — Henderson County Schools will continue their alternating schedule for students through January.

The district says the schedule will last through Friday, Jan. 29.

Students whose last names start with L through Z will go to school on Tuesday, Jan. 19 to continue the rotation. Students whose last names start with A through K will start their rotation on Wednesday, Jan. 20, according to the district.

Students who are enrolled in virtual learning will continue their regular schedule.

The district says they expect all students attending school on campus to return on Feb. 1.