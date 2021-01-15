Jackson-Madison Co. NAACP to host virtual events for MLK Day

The Jackson-Madison County Branch of the NAACP is hosting virtual events in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Events for Monday, Jan. 18 are:

8:30 a.m. — Virtual Health Forum- “Impact/Implications of COVID-19 on People and Communities of Color.”

You can join this forum through Zoom with the ID “810 0204 6457.”

You can also dial in at (312) 626- 6799 with the passcode 938076, or through Facebook.

11 a.m. — Drive-in rally with Rev. William Watson and Mayor Scott Conger at the Carl Perkins Civic Center.

3 p.m. — Virtual Community Mass Meeting with Rev. Earle Fisher.

Event will be broadcast live through Facebook and Zoom with the meeting ID “834 2776 2345” and passcode “874733.”

The full flyer can be found here.