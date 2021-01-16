Additional death, 68 new COVID-19 cases in Madison Co.

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed another Madison County resident has died due to COVID-19.

Those residents are:

an 84-year-old man died Jan. 15.

The health department also confirmed another 68 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, bringing the total number of confirmed positive cases to 9,905.

Those patients range in age from 6-years-old to 79-years-old.

There are currently 30 Madison County residents hospitalized, with four of those patients on a ventilator.

The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.

Zip code:

38305: 5,971 (60.2%)

38301: 2,866 (28.9%)

38356: 161 (1.6%)

38391: 88 (0.9%)

38366: 167 (1.7%)

38343: 73 (0.7%)

38313: 213 (2.1%)

38392: 67 (0.6%)

38355: 29 (0.3%)

38362: 130 (1.3%)

38006: 4 (0.1%)

38302: 17 (0.2%)

38308: 17 (0.2%)

38378: 2 (0.1%)

38303: 5 (0.1%)

38340: 4 (0.1%)

Unknown: 91 (0.9%)

Race:

Black or African-American: 2,542 (25.7%)

White: 4,166 (42%)

Asian: 37 (0.4%)

Hispanic: 228 (2.3%)

Other/Multiracial: 179 (1.8%)

Unspecified: 2,753 (27.8%)

Gender:

Female: 5,516 (55.7%)

Male: 4,309 (43.5%)

Unknown: 80 (0.8%)

Health Status:

Recovered: 8,517 (86%)

Not recovered: 373 (3.8%)

Better: 471 (4.7%)

Unknown: 387 (3.9%)

Deaths: 157 (1.6%)

Age:

0 – 10 years: 504 (5.1%)

11 – 20 years: 1,165 (11.8%)

21 – 30 years: 1,660 (16.8%)

31 – 40 years: 1,460 (14.7%)

41 – 50 years: 1,432 (14.45%)

51 – 60 years: 1,427 (14.4%)

61 – 70 years: 1,118 (11.3%)

71 – 80 years: 626 (6.3%)

80+: 412 (4.2%)

Unknown: 101 (1%)

For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.