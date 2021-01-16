Additional death, 68 new COVID-19 cases in Madison Co.
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed another Madison County resident has died due to COVID-19.
Those residents are:
- an 84-year-old man died Jan. 15.
The health department also confirmed another 68 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, bringing the total number of confirmed positive cases to 9,905.
Those patients range in age from 6-years-old to 79-years-old.
There are currently 30 Madison County residents hospitalized, with four of those patients on a ventilator.
The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.
Zip code:
- 38305: 5,971 (60.2%)
- 38301: 2,866 (28.9%)
- 38356: 161 (1.6%)
- 38391: 88 (0.9%)
- 38366: 167 (1.7%)
- 38343: 73 (0.7%)
- 38313: 213 (2.1%)
- 38392: 67 (0.6%)
- 38355: 29 (0.3%)
- 38362: 130 (1.3%)
- 38006: 4 (0.1%)
- 38302: 17 (0.2%)
- 38308: 17 (0.2%)
- 38378: 2 (0.1%)
- 38303: 5 (0.1%)
- 38340: 4 (0.1%)
- Unknown: 91 (0.9%)
Race:
- Black or African-American: 2,542 (25.7%)
- White: 4,166 (42%)
- Asian: 37 (0.4%)
- Hispanic: 228 (2.3%)
- Other/Multiracial: 179 (1.8%)
- Unspecified: 2,753 (27.8%)
Gender:
- Female: 5,516 (55.7%)
- Male: 4,309 (43.5%)
- Unknown: 80 (0.8%)
Health Status:
- Recovered: 8,517 (86%)
- Not recovered: 373 (3.8%)
- Better: 471 (4.7%)
- Unknown: 387 (3.9%)
- Deaths: 157 (1.6%)
Age:
- 0 – 10 years: 504 (5.1%)
- 11 – 20 years: 1,165 (11.8%)
- 21 – 30 years: 1,660 (16.8%)
- 31 – 40 years: 1,460 (14.7%)
- 41 – 50 years: 1,432 (14.45%)
- 51 – 60 years: 1,427 (14.4%)
- 61 – 70 years: 1,118 (11.3%)
- 71 – 80 years: 626 (6.3%)
- 80+: 412 (4.2%)
- Unknown: 101 (1%)
For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.