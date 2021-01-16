Mary Dell Barrells Sarason
Mary Dell Barrells Sarason, age 77, resident of Oakland,
Tennessee and wife of Raymond Sarason, departed this life
Friday afternoon, January 15, 2021 at the National HealthCare
Center in Somerville.
Mary was born December 12, 1943 in Henderson County,
Tennessee, the daughter of the late Joseph J. Barrells and Mary
Elizabeth Sisson Barrells. She was married March 19, 1994 to
Raymond Sarason and was employed as a nurse for many years
before her retirement. Mary was a member of Macon United
Methodist Church and enjoyed reading, quilting, traveling and
gardening.
Mrs. Sarason is survived by her husband, Raymond Sarason of
Oakland, TN; her daughter, Suzanne Maher of Oakland, TN; her
brother, Rodney Barrells of Lexington, TN; her grandson, Mason
Maher of Oakland, TN; two nieces, Mallory Bridges of Lexington,
TN and Stephanie Barrells of Lexington, TN; her nephew, Bradley
Barrells of Lexington, TN; and two great nephews, Jace Cope of
Lexington, TN and Bryson Barrells of Lexington, TN.
Funeral Services for Mrs. Sarason were held at 1 P.M. Sunday,
January 17, 2021 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland
with Bro. Larry Tubb officiating. Interment followed in the
Lexington Cemetery in Lexington, Tennessee.
Condolences may be left on our online guestbook at
www.PeeblesFuneralHome.com.