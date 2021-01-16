Mary Dell Barrells Sarason, age 77, resident of Oakland,

Tennessee and wife of Raymond Sarason, departed this life

Friday afternoon, January 15, 2021 at the National HealthCare

Center in Somerville.

Mary was born December 12, 1943 in Henderson County,

Tennessee, the daughter of the late Joseph J. Barrells and Mary

Elizabeth Sisson Barrells. She was married March 19, 1994 to

Raymond Sarason and was employed as a nurse for many years

before her retirement. Mary was a member of Macon United

Methodist Church and enjoyed reading, quilting, traveling and

gardening.

Mrs. Sarason is survived by her husband, Raymond Sarason of

Oakland, TN; her daughter, Suzanne Maher of Oakland, TN; her

brother, Rodney Barrells of Lexington, TN; her grandson, Mason

Maher of Oakland, TN; two nieces, Mallory Bridges of Lexington,

TN and Stephanie Barrells of Lexington, TN; her nephew, Bradley

Barrells of Lexington, TN; and two great nephews, Jace Cope of

Lexington, TN and Bryson Barrells of Lexington, TN.

Funeral Services for Mrs. Sarason were held at 1 P.M. Sunday,

January 17, 2021 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland

with Bro. Larry Tubb officiating. Interment followed in the

Lexington Cemetery in Lexington, Tennessee.

