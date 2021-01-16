Unity Breakfast discusses COVID-19 prevention in Brownsville

BROWNSVILLE, Tenn. — The 2021 Brownsville Unity Breakfast was held virtually on Saturday.

Brownsville Mayor Bill Rawls hosted the virtual breakfast.

This was the Unity Breakfast Group’s first meeting of the year.

It’s an informal opportunity for faith-based leaders and community leaders to gather to discuss issues in the Haywood community. The topic of discussion was mitigating COVID-19.

Leaders discussed the importance of getting the vaccine and proper safety measures to take to avoid the virus.

“Getting the vaccine is a no-brainer. Either you’re going to get the vaccine or you have a higher chance of dying. So, you take your choice, die or get the vaccine,” said Dr. Edith P. Mitchell, a doctor in Philadelphia.

Mayor Rawls says he has already been given the vaccine and hopes to be an example for those questioning whether or not to take it.