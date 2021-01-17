Local organizations offer free services to pets of the homeless

JACKSON, Tenn. —Two local organizations offered free dog supplies and grooming services to pets owned by homeless men at the warming shelter.

Keepers Mission and Diamond in the Ruff Dog Rescue is showing their passion for pets at the warming shelter for homeless men.

“So when we saw the warming center here we called to volunteer to treat the pets of the homeless, offering free veterinarian care vaccines, parasite control and anything they might need,” said Veterinarian, Dr. Debbie Reynolds.

Keepers Mission, a non profit based in Martin, Tennessee, is partnering with Diamond in the Ruff Rescue to volunteer their services to homeless men and their dogs at the warming shelter in Jackson, even donating dog supplies to the homeless.

“Leashes, collars, blankets, dog food, and pretty much everything you can think of. We have a van full of it for our supporters to bring tonight,” said Olivia Turner, Diamond in the Ruff Rescue.

Turner says helping pets is something they’re passionate about and giving the supplies and grooming services will show their support for the homeless.

“This is just what we’re about. We want to help when we can, with what we can. We are all about others and their pets,” Turner said.

Dr. Reynolds says even though this is something that is done all the time for local pets. She knows the men at the warming shelter will appreciate the offer.

“I just want to give back in that way. That way I can offer the best care that we can give them, to keep them healthy, keep them free of parasites and if they have any kind of medical conditions we can help with that,” Dr. Reynolds said.

They also say they plan to offer more services free for impoverished dogs in the area.