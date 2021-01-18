Discovery Park seeks volunteers for Bluebird project

UNION CITY, Tenn. — Discovery Park of America is looking for volunteers interested in an upcoming project.

The park says it has partnered with the Tennessee Bluebird Society to install 10 bluebird boxes across the Heritage Park.

Volunteers will be a part of a monitoring program, and will be asked to check the boxes at least three times during the monitoring season, according to the release.

The release says volunteers can sign up as an individual, a group or family.

“Discovery Park and the Tennessee Bluebird Society will work together to bring awareness of bluebirds by installing 10 nest boxes throughout the grounds of Discovery Park,” said Don Hazel, president of the Tennessee Bluebird Society. “We’re grateful for the opportunity to make their guests aware of our work to conserve the bluebird habitat in Northwest Tennessee.”

Discovery Park says this initiative is a part of a new exhibit called “AgriCulture: Innovating for Our Survival.”

To learn more about the program or sign up, click here.

The park says the deadline to sign up is March 5.