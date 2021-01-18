Henry County Medical Center launches price estimator tool

PARIS, Tenn. — The Henry County Medical Center has launched a new online price tool.

A news release from HCMC says the tool will allow users to create an estimate for the most common out of pocket procedures.

“Hospitals are now required to meet hospital price transparency requirements by providing a comprehensive file of all standard charges for al hospital items and services along with a consumer-friendly display of standard charges for at least 300 shoppable services provided at the hospital,” said Chief Information Office Pam Ridley. “HCMC now meets these with the price estimator tool.”

The release says the tool is now available on the medical center’s website.

The news release from HCMC can be found here.