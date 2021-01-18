Local woman takes ‘haircut challenge’ to support rescue animals

CARROLL COUNTY, Tenn. — Laura Hutcherson is well-known in the Carroll County community for caring for dogs in need from KEG Animal Rescue.

When she needed to raise money for vetting for the animals, she turned to social media with a bright idea.

Hutcherson put out a call for donations via Facebook, with a commitment to shave her head if she reached her $1,000 goal within five days.

Shortly after, Hutcherson began collecting hundred of dollars from generous donors.

By the final day, Hutcherson had raised a total of $875 — just $125 short of her original goal.

Despite falling short, Hutcherson made good on her promise and visited a local salon, where she had most of her hair buzzed off for a fresh new look.

Hutcherson says she has cut her hair four times over the past years to donate to Locks of Love.