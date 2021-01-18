NAACP health forum looks at COVID-19 impact on minority community

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Branch of the NAACP hosted a community health forum Monday morning.

Panel members discussed COVID-19, and the effects the pandemic has had in minority communities.

Panel members say one of those concerns is that minorities may not have the same access to healthcare that others in the community have, such as access to medical care and the cost of treatment options.

“When we’re not all on board, it’s creating a situation where we have a rise in the number of COVID,” said Dr. Mechelle Taylor, the owner of the Taylor Medical Center.

Panel members also said some people may not have access to vaccines due to the limited amount of vaccine doses and the focus on healthcare workers and people with pre-existing health conditions.