Virtual event celebrates life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

JACKSON, Tenn. — Typically, local activists hold a march through downtown in their cities to honor MLK Day, but the pandemic has caused some celebrations to go online.

The NAACP hosted a virtual celebration of renown civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on Monday.

Speakers at the virtual event included members with the NAACP, Reverand Earle Fisher, fraternity groups and several community leaders.

The virtual celebration was held on Zoom and Facebook Live to remember the life and the legacy of Dr. King.

“[It] benefits all people regardless of whatever color they wear, whatever color they are because Dr. King stood as a symbols and still stands as a great symbol to all of us,” said guest speaker, Jerry Woods.

King was shot and killed just less than 100 miles away from Jackson on April 4, 1968.