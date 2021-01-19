21 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Madison Co.; 10,006 total

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed another 21 new COVID-19 cases.

A total of 10,006 Madison County residents have tested positive for COVID-19.

Those new patients range in age from 1-year-old to 66-years-old.

There are a total of 21 Madison County residents hospitalized, with four of those patients on a ventilator.

The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.

Zip code:

38305: 6,021 (60.2%)

38301: 2,905 (29%)

38356: 162 (1.6%)

38391: 89 (0.9%)

38366: 169 (1.6%)

38343: 73 (0.7%)

38313: 216 (2.1%)

38392: 69 (0.7%)

38355: 29 (0.3%)

38362: 132 (1.3%)

38006: 4 (0.1%)

38302: 17 (0.2%)

38308: 17 (0.2%)

38378: 2 (0.1%)

38303: 6 (0.1%)

38340: 4 (0.1%)

Unknown: 91 (0.9%)

Race:

Black or African-American: 2,572 (25.7%)

White: 4,212 (42.1%)

Asian: 37 (0.4%)

Hispanic: 230 (2.3%)

Other/Multiracial: 182 (1.8%)

Unspecified: 2,773 (27.7%)

Gender:

Female: 5,580 (55.8%)

Male: 4,351 (43.5%)

Unknown: 75 (0.7%)

Health Status:

Recovered: 8,897 (88.9%)

Not recovered: 286 (2.8%)

Better: 356 (3.6%)

Unknown: 308 (3.1%)

Deaths: 159 (1.6%)

Age:

0 – 10 years: 510 (5.1%)

11 – 20 years: 1,175 (11.7%)

21 – 30 years: 1,684 (16.8%)

31 – 40 years: 1,470 (14.7%)

41 – 50 years: 1,444 (14.4%)

51 – 60 years: 1,441 (14.4%)

61 – 70 years: 1,133 (11.3%)

71 – 80 years: 636 (6.4%)

80+: 415 (4.2%)

Unknown: 98 (1%)

For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.