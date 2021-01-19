21 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Madison Co.; 10,006 total
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed another 21 new COVID-19 cases.
A total of 10,006 Madison County residents have tested positive for COVID-19.
Those new patients range in age from 1-year-old to 66-years-old.
There are a total of 21 Madison County residents hospitalized, with four of those patients on a ventilator.
The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.
Zip code:
- 38305: 6,021 (60.2%)
- 38301: 2,905 (29%)
- 38356: 162 (1.6%)
- 38391: 89 (0.9%)
- 38366: 169 (1.6%)
- 38343: 73 (0.7%)
- 38313: 216 (2.1%)
- 38392: 69 (0.7%)
- 38355: 29 (0.3%)
- 38362: 132 (1.3%)
- 38006: 4 (0.1%)
- 38302: 17 (0.2%)
- 38308: 17 (0.2%)
- 38378: 2 (0.1%)
- 38303: 6 (0.1%)
- 38340: 4 (0.1%)
- Unknown: 91 (0.9%)
Race:
- Black or African-American: 2,572 (25.7%)
- White: 4,212 (42.1%)
- Asian: 37 (0.4%)
- Hispanic: 230 (2.3%)
- Other/Multiracial: 182 (1.8%)
- Unspecified: 2,773 (27.7%)
Gender:
- Female: 5,580 (55.8%)
- Male: 4,351 (43.5%)
- Unknown: 75 (0.7%)
Health Status:
- Recovered: 8,897 (88.9%)
- Not recovered: 286 (2.8%)
- Better: 356 (3.6%)
- Unknown: 308 (3.1%)
- Deaths: 159 (1.6%)
Age:
- 0 – 10 years: 510 (5.1%)
- 11 – 20 years: 1,175 (11.7%)
- 21 – 30 years: 1,684 (16.8%)
- 31 – 40 years: 1,470 (14.7%)
- 41 – 50 years: 1,444 (14.4%)
- 51 – 60 years: 1,441 (14.4%)
- 61 – 70 years: 1,133 (11.3%)
- 71 – 80 years: 636 (6.4%)
- 80+: 415 (4.2%)
- Unknown: 98 (1%)
