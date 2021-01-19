Terry Lee Brown age 74, passed away on Sunday, January 17, 2021 surrounded by his loving wife and children. A Parking Lot Service will be conducted on Wednesday, January 20, 2021 at the Holly Grove Baptist Church by parking lot broadcast at 1:00 P.M. on 88.3 FM, with Bro. Grover Westover and Dr. Fred Campbell officiating. Burial to follow in the Holly Grove Baptist Church Cemetery with Bro. Eddie Malonnee officiating. A Drive Thru Visitation will be held on Wednesday, January 20, 2021 at the Holly Grove Baptist Church Cemetery from 11:00 A.M. until 12:45 P.M. with a donation box available during the drive thru visitation.

Mr. Terry was born in Brownsville, TN on August 8, 1946 to the late George Brown and Viola Overton Brown. He was retired from Southwest Electric after 30 years of service. He was a volunteer for the Woodland Disaster Relief Team, assisting in missions all over the United States. As part of the disaster relief team local missions, Terry would build wheelchair ramps for Veterans and people in need. In his free time, you could find Terry supporting his grandchildren, fishing, or hunting. He was a great blessing to all that met him, willing to always lend a helping hand. He was a humble servant who lived his life by example, and he will be greatly missed by all. He was also preceded in death by his stepdaughter: Cindy Watson.

He is survived by his wife of over seven years: Judy Hoppers Brown; one son: Steve Brown (Cristy); one daughter: Dianne Warren (Keith) all of Bells, TN; one brother: Tommy Brown (Pat) of Caledonia, MS; two sisters: Dale Sinclair (Butch) of Carthage, TN and Betty Doyle of Bells, TN; two cousin/brothers: Chuck Brown (Cathy) and Butch Brown (Shirley); He leaves a legacy of five grandchildren: Alissa Warren, Avery, Jake and Nolan Brown, Jacob Watson (Deme); two great-grandchildren: Jersey Watson and one on the way; the mother of his children: Margaret Allen (Larry); numerous great nieces and nephews that he loved dearly as “Uncle Terry”; And he leaves his beloved hunting dog, Buster.

In lieu of flowers, the Brown family requests that donations be made to Woodland Disaster Relief Ministry, 885 Woodland Church Road, Brownsville, TN 38012.

Serving as pallbearers are Andy Norris, Johnny Hendrix, Keith Porch, Bradley Booth, Mark Ferrell, Alan Lovelace, Robert Mitchell and Larry Hendrix. Honorary pallbearers are Butch Porch, Trent Hall, Danny Simpson, Elvin Wells, Larry Stanley, Billy Castellaw, Sammy Tinsley, Danny Harvey, Bubba Halliburton, John Simmons, Jerry Elston, Bill Tyler, Burt Porch, Jerry Taylor, Travis Clenney, Jerry Carrington, James Lewis, Sam Lewis and Kim A. Austin.