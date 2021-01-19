William H. “Bill” Hart
|Obituary form for Paris Post-Intelligencer
McEvoy Funeral Home, Inc.
Paris, TN 38242 Phone # (731)642-1441
|Name: City & State
|William H. “Bill” Hart of Paris
|Age:
|97
|Place of Death:
|Christian Care of McKenzie
|Date of Death:
|Wednesday, January 13, 2021
|Funeral Time/Day:
|Graveside: 11:00 AM, Saturday, January 23, 2021
|Place of Funeral:
|Graveside at Bethlehem Cemetery
|Minister/Celebrant:
|Steve Gallimore
|Place of Burial:
|Bethlehem Baptist Church Cemetery Cemetery
|Date/Place of Birth:
|January 23, 1923 in Henry County, Tennessee
|Both Parents Names:
include mother’s maiden
(surviving or preceded)
|Willie V. Hart and Clessie Estelle Enoch Hart, both preceded
|Spouse: Date of Marriage
(surviving or preceded)
|Bobbie Sue Hastings Hart, Married: Nov. 15, 1947; Preceded: Dec. 22, 1987
Katie Smith Hart; Married: August 6, 1988; Preceded: September 16, 2018
|Daughters: City/State
|Janice Anderson of Covington, TN
Sherry “Sam” Steele of Henry, TN
Norma Hart, preceded
|Sons: City/State
|Bobby (Charlotte) Hart of Paris, TN
Step-sons: Mike (Cindy) Snyder of Paris
Mark (Vicki) Snyder of Paris
Son-in-law: A.E. Anderson, Jr., preceded
|Grandchildren:
|Candi (Kevin) Mitchell, Chris (Katelyn) Hopkins, Stacey (Misti) Steele, Brian (Michelle) Hopkins, Josh Anderson, J.H. Wallace, Abigail Hart, Jackie (Shannon) Dossey, Kari (Kevin) Pulley, Meredith (Will) Tidwell and Justin (Tara) Watkins all eleven survive
Alydia Hart, preceded
|Great Grandchildren:
|Beau Mitchell, Gigi Mitchell, Brianna Porter, Hannah Hopkins, Tucker Hopkins, Corey Hopkins, Bristol Steele, Calan McManus, Koby McManus, Kinley Pulley, Kollins Pulley, Hannah Tidwell, Baylen Tidwell, and Austin Weaver all fourteen survive.
Tyee Hart, preceded
|Sisters: City/State
|Joyce (Leon) Wofford, Lois (Hugh) Pinson, Margaret (Bill) Stoner, and Gail (Danny) Beasley all four survive.
|Brothers: City/State
|David Hart and Gerald (Bobbi) Hart both survive.
Benjamin “Bud” Hart, Gene Hart and Kenneth Hart, all three preceded
|Other Relatives:
|Numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
|Personal Information:
|Bill graduated High School from Cottage Grove in 1943, then was drafted in the US Army in 1943 where he served in the Pacific as a Radio switchboard operator for company A 88 chemical mortar battalion 77th division. He graduated Tolers Business College in 1947, William R. Moore Technology College in 1957. Entered the Restaurant Business for a few years and then eventually worked and retired as a master tool maker for Midland Ross/Midland Brake. He was a master mason 32 degree Scottish rite. He was a deacon at Birds Creek Baptist Church.
Memorials may be made In Honor of Bill Hart to: Shriners Hospital for Children, Processing Center, PO Box 863765, Orlando, FL 32886