William H. “Bill” Hart

WBBJ Staff

 

Obituary form for Paris Post-Intelligencer

McEvoy Funeral Home, Inc.

                                                                        Paris, TN 38242                           Phone # (731)642-1441
Name: City & State Hart, William Bill PhotoWilliam H. “Bill” Hart of Paris
Age: 97
Place of Death: Christian Care of McKenzie
Date of Death: Wednesday, January 13, 2021
Funeral Time/Day: Graveside: 11:00 AM, Saturday, January 23, 2021
Place of Funeral: Graveside at Bethlehem Cemetery
Minister/Celebrant: Steve Gallimore
Place of Burial: Bethlehem Baptist Church Cemetery Cemetery
Date/Place of Birth: January 23, 1923 in Henry County, Tennessee
Both Parents Names:

include mother’s maiden

(surviving or preceded)

 Willie V. Hart and Clessie Estelle Enoch Hart, both preceded
Spouse: Date of Marriage

(surviving or preceded)

 Bobbie Sue Hastings Hart, Married: Nov. 15, 1947; Preceded: Dec. 22, 1987

Katie Smith Hart; Married: August 6, 1988; Preceded: September 16, 2018
Daughters: City/State Janice Anderson of Covington, TN

Sherry “Sam” Steele of Henry, TN

Norma Hart, preceded
Sons: City/State Bobby (Charlotte) Hart of Paris, TN

Step-sons: Mike (Cindy) Snyder of Paris

Mark (Vicki) Snyder of Paris

Son-in-law: A.E. Anderson, Jr., preceded
Grandchildren: Candi (Kevin) Mitchell, Chris (Katelyn) Hopkins, Stacey (Misti) Steele, Brian (Michelle) Hopkins, Josh Anderson, J.H. Wallace, Abigail Hart, Jackie (Shannon) Dossey, Kari (Kevin) Pulley, Meredith (Will) Tidwell and Justin (Tara) Watkins  all eleven survive

Alydia Hart, preceded
Great Grandchildren: Beau Mitchell, Gigi Mitchell, Brianna Porter, Hannah Hopkins, Tucker Hopkins, Corey Hopkins, Bristol Steele, Calan McManus, Koby McManus, Kinley Pulley, Kollins Pulley, Hannah Tidwell, Baylen Tidwell, and Austin Weaver all fourteen survive.

Tyee Hart, preceded
Sisters: City/State Joyce (Leon) Wofford, Lois (Hugh) Pinson, Margaret (Bill) Stoner, and Gail (Danny) Beasley all four survive.
Brothers: City/State David Hart and Gerald (Bobbi) Hart both survive.

Benjamin “Bud” Hart, Gene Hart and Kenneth Hart, all three preceded
Other Relatives: Numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Personal Information: Bill graduated High School from Cottage Grove in 1943, then was drafted in the US Army in 1943 where he served in the Pacific as a Radio switchboard operator for company A 88 chemical mortar battalion 77th division. He graduated Tolers Business College in 1947, William R. Moore Technology College in 1957. Entered the Restaurant Business for a few years and then eventually worked and retired as a master tool maker for Midland Ross/Midland Brake. He was a master mason 32 degree Scottish rite. He was a deacon at Birds Creek Baptist Church.

Memorials may be made In Honor of Bill Hart to: Shriners Hospital for Children, Processing Center, PO Box 863765, Orlando, FL 32886
Share this...
Share on Facebook
Facebook
Tweet about this on Twitter
Twitter

Related Posts