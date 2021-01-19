Woman injured in early morning house fire in Gibson Co.
GIBSON COUNTY, Tenn. — A woman was injured early Tuesday morning in a house fire in Gibson County.
The Gibson County Fire Department says the fire started at a home on Bruce Hardaway Road near the intersection of Humboldt Gibson Wells Road.
Fire officials say a woman sustained burn injuries in the fire, and was taken to a Memphis-area hospital for treatment.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is assisting.