Health department to roll out website for vaccine appointments

JACKSON, Tenn. — According to the Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department, seven percent of Madison County’s population has been vaccinated with their first doses of COVID-19 vaccines.

Health department regional director Kim Tedford said, as of Tuesday morning, the health department has vaccinated 5,449 people.

To streamline the vaccination process, the health department plans to roll out a new program to schedule appointments.

On Friday starting at 8 a.m., the county website will have a tab labeled “COVID appointment scheduling.” This will only be available for use by those 75-years-old and older at this time.

Tedford says you will be able to schedule a 30 minute time slot at a specific location, and you will be able to fill out forms before you arrive.

“It helps us manage the vaccine a whole lot better and it gives people the opportunity to make an appointment without crashing our phone system,” Tedford said.

When signing up for your first dose of the vaccine, the website will automatically schedule your second dose as well.

Tedford says you should not commit to making an appointment unless you know you can definitely make the second appointment as well.