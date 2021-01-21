40 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Madison Co.; 10,098 total

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed 40 new cases of COVID-91 in Madison County.

A total of 10,098 Madison County residents have tested positive for COVID-19.

Those new patients range in age from 7-years-old to 87-years-old.

There are currently 15 Madison County residents hospitalized, with four of those patients on a ventilator.

The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.

Zip code:

  • 38305: 6,077 (60.1%)
  • 38301: 2,935 (29%)
  • 38356: 162 (1.6%)
  • 38391: 89 (0.8%)
  • 38366: 171 (1.7%)
  • 38343: 73 (0.7%)
  • 38313: 216 (2.1%)
  • 38392: 70 (0.7%)
  • 38355: 29 (0.3%)
  • 38362: 134 (1.3%)
  • 38006: 4 (0.1%)
  • 38302: 18 (0.2%)
  • 38308: 17 (0.2%)
  • 38378: 2 (0.1%)
  • 38303: 6 (0.1%)
  • 38340: 4 (0.1%)
  • Unknown: 91 (0.9%)

Race:

  • Black or African-American: 2,606 (25.8%)
  • White: 4,249 (42.1%)
  • Asian: 39 (0.4%)
  • Hispanic: 231 (2.3%)
  • Other/Multiracial: 184 (1.8%)
  • Unspecified: 2,789 (27.6%)

Gender:

  • Female: 5,635 (55.8%)
  • Male: 4,387 (43.4%)
  • Unknown: 76 (0.8%)

Health Status:

  • Recovered: 9,060 (89.7%)
  • Not recovered: 258 (2.6%)
  • Better: 329 (3.2%)
  • Unknown: 291 (2.9%)
  • Deaths: 160 (1.6%)

Age:

  • 0 – 10 years: 512 (5.1%)
  • 11 – 20 years: 1,181 (11.7%)
  • 21 – 30 years: 1,701 (16.8%)
  • 31 – 40 years: 1,480 (14.7%)
  • 41 – 50 years: 1,459 (14.4%)
  • 51 – 60 years: 1,455 (14.4%)
  • 61 – 70 years: 1,149 (11.4%)
  • 71 – 80 years: 641 (6.4%)
  • 80+: 419 (4.1%)
  • Unknown: 101 (1%)

For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.

