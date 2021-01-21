40 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Madison Co.; 10,098 total
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed 40 new cases of COVID-91 in Madison County.
A total of 10,098 Madison County residents have tested positive for COVID-19.
Those new patients range in age from 7-years-old to 87-years-old.
There are currently 15 Madison County residents hospitalized, with four of those patients on a ventilator.
The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.
Zip code:
- 38305: 6,077 (60.1%)
- 38301: 2,935 (29%)
- 38356: 162 (1.6%)
- 38391: 89 (0.8%)
- 38366: 171 (1.7%)
- 38343: 73 (0.7%)
- 38313: 216 (2.1%)
- 38392: 70 (0.7%)
- 38355: 29 (0.3%)
- 38362: 134 (1.3%)
- 38006: 4 (0.1%)
- 38302: 18 (0.2%)
- 38308: 17 (0.2%)
- 38378: 2 (0.1%)
- 38303: 6 (0.1%)
- 38340: 4 (0.1%)
- Unknown: 91 (0.9%)
Race:
- Black or African-American: 2,606 (25.8%)
- White: 4,249 (42.1%)
- Asian: 39 (0.4%)
- Hispanic: 231 (2.3%)
- Other/Multiracial: 184 (1.8%)
- Unspecified: 2,789 (27.6%)
Gender:
- Female: 5,635 (55.8%)
- Male: 4,387 (43.4%)
- Unknown: 76 (0.8%)
Health Status:
- Recovered: 9,060 (89.7%)
- Not recovered: 258 (2.6%)
- Better: 329 (3.2%)
- Unknown: 291 (2.9%)
- Deaths: 160 (1.6%)
Age:
- 0 – 10 years: 512 (5.1%)
- 11 – 20 years: 1,181 (11.7%)
- 21 – 30 years: 1,701 (16.8%)
- 31 – 40 years: 1,480 (14.7%)
- 41 – 50 years: 1,459 (14.4%)
- 51 – 60 years: 1,455 (14.4%)
- 61 – 70 years: 1,149 (11.4%)
- 71 – 80 years: 641 (6.4%)
- 80+: 419 (4.1%)
- Unknown: 101 (1%)
