40 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Madison Co.; 10,098 total

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed 40 new cases of COVID-91 in Madison County.

A total of 10,098 Madison County residents have tested positive for COVID-19.

Those new patients range in age from 7-years-old to 87-years-old.

There are currently 15 Madison County residents hospitalized, with four of those patients on a ventilator.

The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.

Zip code:

38305: 6,077 (60.1%)

38301: 2,935 (29%)

38356: 162 (1.6%)

38391: 89 (0.8%)

38366: 171 (1.7%)

38343: 73 (0.7%)

38313: 216 (2.1%)

38392: 70 (0.7%)

38355: 29 (0.3%)

38362: 134 (1.3%)

38006: 4 (0.1%)

38302: 18 (0.2%)

38308: 17 (0.2%)

38378: 2 (0.1%)

38303: 6 (0.1%)

38340: 4 (0.1%)

Unknown: 91 (0.9%)

Race:

Black or African-American: 2,606 (25.8%)

White: 4,249 (42.1%)

Asian: 39 (0.4%)

Hispanic: 231 (2.3%)

Other/Multiracial: 184 (1.8%)

Unspecified: 2,789 (27.6%)

Gender:

Female: 5,635 (55.8%)

Male: 4,387 (43.4%)

Unknown: 76 (0.8%)

Health Status:

Recovered: 9,060 (89.7%)

Not recovered: 258 (2.6%)

Better: 329 (3.2%)

Unknown: 291 (2.9%)

Deaths: 160 (1.6%)

Age:

0 – 10 years: 512 (5.1%)

11 – 20 years: 1,181 (11.7%)

21 – 30 years: 1,701 (16.8%)

31 – 40 years: 1,480 (14.7%)

41 – 50 years: 1,459 (14.4%)

51 – 60 years: 1,455 (14.4%)

61 – 70 years: 1,149 (11.4%)

71 – 80 years: 641 (6.4%)

80+: 419 (4.1%)

Unknown: 101 (1%)

For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.