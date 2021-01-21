JMCSS officials discuss finances during board meeting

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County School System held a board meeting to discuss schools financials.

Board members spoke about different budgets that will go toward each school in the Jackson-Madison County area.

They also mentioned that the money will go to things such as playground, school devices and more.

Greg Hammond, the system’s chief of staff, shared what this means for each school.

“So the federal government is sending $1 billion to the state of Tennessee, so it will be $1 billion sent out across the state of Tennessee. The Jackson-Madison County School System expects roughly $16 million of those funds,” Hammond said.

Hammond also says they are budgeting accordingly due to the affects of the COVID-19 pandemic.