Graveside services will be at 12:00 Noon, Saturday, January 23, 2021 at Bethlehem #2 Church Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 10:00 am-4:00 pm Friday, January 22, 2021 at Affordable Funerals and Cremations Chapel.

Mrs. Bond passed away on January 19, 2021.

Please keep the family in your prayers. For more information call Affordable Funerals and Cremation Services at 731-736-4333.