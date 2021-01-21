Ray A. Dilbeck
Ray A. Dilbeck, age 86, died on Tuesday, January 19, 2021 at Jackson Madison County General Hospital.
A native of Benton, TN, Ray was born on May 17, 1934, the son of the late Alex Richard and Martha Jane Fisher Dilbeck. He served in the United States Army and was married to Betty Dilbeck who preceded him in death in February 2020. He was retired from Tennessee Valley Authority as a dispatcher. Being a HAM Radio Operator was his passion and he had enjoyed being an operator for over fifty years. In his younger years he enjoyed hunting, fishing, and playing golf. In his later years he enjoyed gardening and building bluebird houses. He was a member of St. John’s Masonic Lodge # 332 for many years. He was a member of Calvary Baptist Church.
He was also preceded by his daughter-in-law Christi Dilbeck.
He is survived by his sons, Richard Dilbeck and wife Linda of Madison, AL and Gregory Dilbeck of Jackson, TN, and three grandchildren, Richard, David, and Christa Dilbeck.
SERVICES: A funeral service will be held at 12:00 PM on Friday, January 22, 2021 in the chapel of Arrington Funeral Directors, with Rev. Gary Snuffin of Calvary Baptist Church officiating. Burial will follow in Ridgecrest Cemetery with a committal service at 1:00 PM.
