Additional death, 65 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Madison Co.

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed another Madison County resident has died due to COVID-19 complications.

The health department says an 84-year-old man died Jan. 21 due to COVID-19 complications. A total of 161 Madison County residents have died due to COVID-19 complications.

The health department also confirmed another 65 Madison County residents have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of confirmed positive cases to 10,163.

Those new patients range in age from 11-months-old to 78-years-old.

There are currently 22 Madison County residents are hospitalized, with three of those patients on a ventilator.

The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.

Zip code:

38305: 6,116 (60.1%)

38301: 2,954 (29%)

38356: 164 (1.6%)

38391: 89 (0.8%)

38366: 174 (1.7%)

38343: 73 (0.7%)

38313: 216 (2.1%)

38392: 71 (0.7%)

38355: 29 (0.3%)

38362: 135 (1.3%)

38006: 4 (0.1%)

38302: 18 (0.2%)

38308: 17 (0.2%)

38378: 2 (0.1%)

38303: 6 (0.1%)

38340: 4 (0.1%)

Unknown: 91 (0.9%)

Race:

Black or African-American: 2,621 (25.8%)

White: 4,282 (42.1%)

Asian: 39 (0.4%)

Hispanic: 233 (2.3%)

Other/Multiracial: 184 (1.8%)

Unspecified: 2,804 (27.6%)

Gender:

Female: 5,671 (55.8%)

Male: 4,412 (43.4%)

Unknown: 80 (0.8%)

Health Status:

Recovered: 9,105 (89.6%)

Not recovered: 266 (2.6%)

Better: 328 (3.2%)

Unknown: 303 (3%)

Deaths: 161 (1.6%)

Age:

0 – 10 years: 516 (5.1%)

11 – 20 years: 1,186 (11.7%)

21 – 30 years: 1,708 (16.8%)

31 – 40 years: 1,490 (14.7%)

41 – 50 years: 1,471 (14.5%)

51 – 60 years: 1,465 (14.4%)

61 – 70 years: 1,157 (11.4%)

71 – 80 years: 646 (6.3%)

80+: 419 (4.1%)

Unknown: 105 (1%)

For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.