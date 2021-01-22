Additional death, 65 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Madison Co.

Maranda Faris

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed another Madison County resident has died due to COVID-19 complications.

Coronavirus

The health department says an 84-year-old man died Jan. 21 due to COVID-19 complications. A total of 161 Madison County residents have died due to COVID-19 complications.

The health department also confirmed another 65 Madison County residents have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of confirmed positive cases to 10,163.

Those new patients range in age from 11-months-old to 78-years-old.

There are currently 22 Madison County residents are hospitalized, with three of those patients on a ventilator.

The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.

Zip code:

  • 38305: 6,116 (60.1%)
  • 38301: 2,954 (29%)
  • 38356: 164 (1.6%)
  • 38391: 89 (0.8%)
  • 38366: 174 (1.7%)
  • 38343: 73 (0.7%)
  • 38313: 216 (2.1%)
  • 38392: 71 (0.7%)
  • 38355: 29 (0.3%)
  • 38362: 135 (1.3%)
  • 38006: 4 (0.1%)
  • 38302: 18 (0.2%)
  • 38308: 17 (0.2%)
  • 38378: 2 (0.1%)
  • 38303: 6 (0.1%)
  • 38340: 4 (0.1%)
  • Unknown: 91 (0.9%)

Race:

  • Black or African-American: 2,621 (25.8%)
  • White: 4,282 (42.1%)
  • Asian: 39 (0.4%)
  • Hispanic: 233 (2.3%)
  • Other/Multiracial: 184 (1.8%)
  • Unspecified: 2,804 (27.6%)

Gender:

  • Female: 5,671 (55.8%)
  • Male: 4,412 (43.4%)
  • Unknown: 80 (0.8%)

Health Status:

  • Recovered: 9,105 (89.6%)
  • Not recovered: 266 (2.6%)
  • Better: 328 (3.2%)
  • Unknown: 303 (3%)
  • Deaths: 161 (1.6%)

Age:

  • 0 – 10 years: 516 (5.1%)
  • 11 – 20 years: 1,186 (11.7%)
  • 21 – 30 years: 1,708 (16.8%)
  • 31 – 40 years: 1,490 (14.7%)
  • 41 – 50 years: 1,471 (14.5%)
  • 51 – 60 years: 1,465 (14.4%)
  • 61 – 70 years: 1,157 (11.4%)
  • 71 – 80 years: 646 (6.3%)
  • 80+: 419 (4.1%)
  • Unknown: 105 (1%)

For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.

Categories: COVID-19 Updates, Local News, News
Share this...
Share on Facebook
Facebook
Tweet about this on Twitter
Twitter

Related Posts