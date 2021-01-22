High school juniors can now apply for City of Jackon’s Youth Council

JACKSON, Tenn. — The City of Jackson is seeking high school juniors to join Mayor Scott Conger’s 2021-2022 Youth Council.

The council, established to give the area’s youth the opportunity to voice concerns to the mayor and learn about city government operations, was launched last spring. This will be the second year for the council.

The council meets monthly to provide recommendations and work on special projects.

“We would like to inspire kids to make an impact on their hometown and hope by doing so that we can encourage them to stay in Jackson and be the difference,” Mayor Conger said. “The youth council enables me to advise city council on issues and services that directly affect our future leaders.”

Applicants must meet the following criteria:

High school junior for the 2020-2021 school year

Reside within Jackson city limits

2.5 grade point average or above

Passion for community service

Desire to learn about city government and become a leader among Jackson’s youth

A recommendation letter is provided by Mayor Conger to all students who complete the program.

Click here to apply. Applications are due by Tuesday, February 2.

For more information, contact City of Jackson’s community relations liason, Gayle Gilbert, at ggilbert@jacksontn.gov or by phone at (731) 425-8331.