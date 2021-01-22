‘Kick COVID-19’ party held to vaccinate nursing home patients

JACKSON, Tenn. — A local nursing home held an event to vaccinate their patients.

Brookdale Jackson Oaks, an assisted living and independent living community, hosted their first COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Friday.

In honor of this “shot of hope” the community threw a “Kick COVID-19” party, complete with a photo booth, balloons, cupcakes and music.

Residents and staff spoke on how the impact of the virus has effected them.

“It’s been bad because I can’t hug them, just pat the door, put our hands up at the door. It has been rough,” Dianne Maynard, a resident.

“You know they haven’t been able to see their families, and so it has really taken a toll on them, so this today just provides some hope,” said Cassie Duggin.

Workers were vaccinated as well.