‘Kick COVID-19’ party held to vaccinate nursing home patients

WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff

JACKSON, Tenn. — A local nursing home held an event to vaccinate their patients.

Screen Shot 2021 01 22 At 45309 Pm

Brookdale Jackson Oaks, an assisted living and independent living community, hosted their first COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Friday.

In honor of this “shot of hope” the community threw a “Kick COVID-19” party, complete with a photo booth, balloons, cupcakes and music.

Residents and staff spoke on how the impact of the virus has effected them.

“It’s been bad because I can’t hug them, just pat the door, put our hands up at the door. It has been rough,” Dianne Maynard, a resident.

“You know they haven’t been able to see their families, and so it has really taken a toll on them, so this today just provides some hope,” said Cassie Duggin.

Workers were vaccinated as well.

Categories: Local News, News
Share this...
Share on Facebook
Facebook
Tweet about this on Twitter
Twitter

Related Posts