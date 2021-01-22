Special session addresses learning loss among K-12 students

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — State officials held a special session to address learning loss among K-12 students Friday.

“COVID-19 has severely disrupted education in Tennessee. Our decisive action to intervene on behalf of Tennessee students will equip them for success, educating our kids better in the future than before the pandemic,” said Gov. Bill Lee. “I thank the General Assembly for their swift passage of legislation that will benefit our students.”

According to the news release from the state, passed legislation includes:

Intervening to Stop Learning Loss – SB 7002/HB 7004

Requires interventions for struggling students including after-school learning mini-camps, learning loss bridge camps and summer learning camps, beginning summer 2021

Program prioritizes students who score below proficient in both reading (ELA) and math subjects

Creates the Tennessee Accelerated Literacy and Learning Corps to provide ongoing tutoring for students throughout the entire school year

Strengthens laws around a third grade reading gate so we no longer advance students who are not prepared

Building Better Readers with Phonics – SB 7003/HB 7002

Ensures local education agencies (LEAs) use a phonics-based approach for kindergarten through third grade reading instructionEstablishes a reading screener for parents and teachers to identify when students need help, well before third grade

Provides training and support for educators to teach phonics-based reading instruction

Accountability to Inform – SB 7001/HB 7003

Extends hold harmless provisions from the 2019-20 school year to the 2020-21 school year so that students, teachers, schools and districts do not face any negative consequences associated with student assessments

Provides parents and educators with assessment data including TCAP testing to provide an accurate picture of where Tennessee students are and what supports are needed to offset any learning losses

“I am grateful for a productive and efficient conclusion to a legislative session focused on helping children, parents and teachers,” said Lt. Gov. McNally. “Tennessee has made tremendous improvements in education over the last decade. The coronavirus public health crisis began to put all of that at risk. The steps we took this week will reverse the learning loss that has taken place and prevent any further erosion of our progress.

The release says that the passed legislation also includes the salary component of the education funding formula by 4 percent.