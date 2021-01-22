Tennessee National Guard returns after inauguration

Tristan Fletcher

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Over 750 Tennessee National Guards members have returned to the state after providing support to the inauguration of President Joe Biden.

Tennessee National Guard Returns After Biden Inauguration

More than 750 Soldiers and Airmen with the Tennessee National Guard returned home from supporting the 59th Presidential Inauguration in Washington, D.C. throughout the afternoon of Jan. 22. The Tenn. Air National Guard’s 164th Air Lift Wing from Memphis, Tennessee and the 134th Air Refueling Wing from Knoxville, Tennessee provided air transportation for the service members. (Photo by U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Timothy Cordeiro)

A news release from the state soldiers and airmen returned from Washington D.C. throughout Friday afternoon.

“Our soldiers and airmen have once again responded to our State and Nation’s call and getting them back home is a special day for us,” said Maj. Gen. Jeff Holmes, Tennessee’s Adjutant General. “I’m proud to report they accomplished all missions assigned with the utmost professionalism and efficiency. This is a result of training and leadership down to the lowest level. I want to thank the families and employers for their unbelievable support in allowing these great Americans to serve. These young men and women wearing the uniform represents everything that is good about America; selfless service.”

The release said the soldiers and airmen  provided logistical, communications, food service, and religious support, as well as assisted civil law enforcement and first responders with crowd management and security.

Categories: Digital Newsfeed, News
Share this...
Share on Facebook
Facebook
Tweet about this on Twitter
Twitter

Related Posts