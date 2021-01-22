Tennessee National Guard returns after inauguration

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Over 750 Tennessee National Guards members have returned to the state after providing support to the inauguration of President Joe Biden.

A news release from the state soldiers and airmen returned from Washington D.C. throughout Friday afternoon.

“Our soldiers and airmen have once again responded to our State and Nation’s call and getting them back home is a special day for us,” said Maj. Gen. Jeff Holmes, Tennessee’s Adjutant General. “I’m proud to report they accomplished all missions assigned with the utmost professionalism and efficiency. This is a result of training and leadership down to the lowest level. I want to thank the families and employers for their unbelievable support in allowing these great Americans to serve. These young men and women wearing the uniform represents everything that is good about America; selfless service.”

The release said the soldiers and airmen provided logistical, communications, food service, and religious support, as well as assisted civil law enforcement and first responders with crowd management and security.