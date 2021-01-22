Today in History: Roe v. Wade decision in 1973, Allies land at Anzio in 1944

On Jan. 22, 1973, the U.S. Supreme Court, in its Roe v. Wade decision, declared a nationwide constitutional right to abortion.

Also on this date:

In 1944, during World War II, Allied forces began landing at Anzio, Italy.

In 1997, the Senate confirmed Madeleine Albright as the nation’s first female secretary of state.

In 2006, Kobe Bryant scored 81 points, the second-highest in NBA history, in the Los Angeles Lakers’ 122-104 victory over the Toronto Raptors.

In 2009, President Barack Obama signed an executive order to close the Guantanamo Bay prison camp within a year. (The facility remained in operation as lawmakers blocked efforts to transfer terror suspects to the United States; President Donald Trump later issued an order to keep the jail open and allow the Pentagon to bring new prisoners there.)