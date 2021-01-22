UT Martin board meeting discusses changes to Title IX, Clery Act

MARTIN, Tenn. — The University of Tennessee Martin hosted its annual advisory board meeting.

The meeting was virtual and leaders discussed updated plans for the university. UT Martin has made changes to its Title IX and Clery Act.

Assault incidents that take place off campus by a faculty member can now be reprimanded by the university. It also now applies to students, faculty and staff.

“We make sure that our policy addresses Title IX and non-Title IX violations and applies the hearing process as required by regulation,” said Ashley Blamey, UT System Title IX Coordinator.

University leaders also discussed plans to increase student enrollment for the upcoming years.