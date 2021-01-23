Pet of the Week: Adina

This week’s Pet of the Week is Miss Adina.

Adina came into Saving The Animals Together with her mom and siblings when she was only 3-days-old.

She may have been the littlest puppy in her litter but that never stopped her from getting all of the cuddles and treats.

Adina loves to play with all of the big dogs in her foster home.

She keeps everyone entertained with her stunts.

She will most likely be a smaller dog but she makes up for her size with a huge personality.

Adina is roughly 17-weeks-old and is working on her kennel and house trainings.

Adina is finishing up with her vetting but is available for foster to adopt locally.

If you are interested in adding this sweet girl to your family please call us at call (731) 313-7828 or visit the STAT website.