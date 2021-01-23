Residents enjoy last night of Cody Nance Invitational

JACKSON, Tenn. – The Cody Nance Invitational Bull Riding challenge was back in Jackson this weekend.

Saturday was the last night for the Coopers Tire Bull Riding Challenge hosted by professional bull rider, Cody Nance.

This was the third annual bull riding contest.

Cody Nance says tickets sales were sold out for both shows and the weekend was a success for all bull riders who participated.

“So far ticket sales have been doing really well Friday. There are more seats available than Saturday” said Nance.

Twenty-five of the cowboys who participated in the contest won cash prizes and more.