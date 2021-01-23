Residents react to second COVID-19 vaccination

JACKSON, Tenn. — Residents geared up to take their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccination.

The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department was busy Saturday as residents in Phase 1a2 received their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

“I feel relieved. I do. I really feel relieved. I know I’m covered. It won’t be as bad if I do get it and I can’t give it to somebody so I feel relieved,” said resident, Teresa McKinney.

“Well, I feel pretty good about it. I didn’t have any side effects on the first one so I’m just waiting for the second one. But I feel pretty good about it,” said resident, Byron Taylor.

Residents say the process was smooth and easy getting their second doses of the vaccine.

“It was very quick and easy. They got it set up and organized very well. Just pretty much waiting the 15 minutes,”said resident, Linda King. “The first one was really easy and the second one too. You just walk in and get the shot and it’s over,” McKinney said.

“It went real smoothly. They’re organized in there. Everything was just, it couldn’t have gone better,” said resident, Carter Stainback.

Residents who have completed their vaccine cycle say they are excited for a new world of opportunity and it brings them a sense of freedom.

“Doing more things with my family and my children. And going places,” McKinney said.

“Hopefully to be able to get out a little bit more. I’ve been pretty much self-quarantining except for work and a few other places. But maybe to get out a little bit more and to enjoy myself a little bit more,” Taylor said.

As a whole, residents say they’d like to encourage others to get the vaccine.

“If you haven’t had your shots, come get them because everybody needs to take one. It won’t do any good just for me and my wife,” Stainback said.

“I would highly recommend you to take the vaccine. Compared to the effects of COVID versus the side effects, I think I would take the side effects of the shot versus COVID itself,” Taylor said.

Health officials say it is very important that residents get their second vaccine, as it is the only way to fully protect yourself from the virus.