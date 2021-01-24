First Lady Thanks National Guard Members

(CBS NEWSPATH) –The first lady surprised National Guard members on Capitol Hill with baskets of chocolate chip cookies Friday, January 22.

Dr. Jill Biden thanked them for protecting the Biden family during the inauguration.

“I just wanted to come today to say thank you to all for keeping me and my family safe. I know that you left your home states. The Bidens are a national guard family.

Our son Beau was Delaware Army National Guard. He served for a year in Iraq, from 2008 – 2009. I’m a national guard mom and when I saw, you know, the great job that

you’ve done over the inauguration, and all that you’ve done, and you’ve left your home states and you’ve come here to protect us – I just wanted to say thank you from

President Biden and from the whole – the entire Biden family. So, the White House baked you some chocolate chip cookies. I can’t say that I baked them all myself. But, so

I wanted to give everybody a cookie,” said First Lady Dr. Jill Biden.