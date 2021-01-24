Tenn. police: Ex-employee shoots 2, kills 1, takes own life

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Police in Tennessee say a former restaurant worker shot two employees at the small business, killing one of them, before taking his own life.

Knoxville police say the ex-worker, Christopher Robert MacGuire, entered the restaurant and shot two employees following an altercation before fleeing Sunday.

Police say MacGuire’s body was later found in a car. Twenty-six-year-old restaurant worker Alexis Clayton was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say another worker is in critical condition at a hospital. The shooting remains under investigation.