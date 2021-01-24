Timothy “Tim” Matheny, age 55 of Paris, passed away Friday, January 22, 2021 at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville.

His funeral service will be 2:00 PM Tuesday, January 26, 2021 at McEvoy Funeral Home with Bro. Michael Barnhart of Cottage Grove Baptist Church, where Tim was a deacon, officiating.

Burial will follow at Memorial Cemetery. Visitation will be after 12:00 PM Tuesday, January 26, 2021 prior to the service at McEvoy Funeral Home.

Timothy “Tim” Matheny was born May 11, 1965 in Paris, Tennessee to Earl Matheny of Puryear, TN and the late Geneva Hughes Matheny.

On May 5, 1984 he married Gala Beaver Matheny and she survives in Paris, TN.

In addition to his father and wife, Tim is also survived by two sons: Adam (Ashley) Matheny of Paris, TN and Brandon Matheny of Paris, TN;

two grandchildren: Cooper Matheny and Lainey Matheny; two brothers: Steven Matheny of Puryear, TN and John (Angie) Matheny of Murray, KY;

his in-laws, Richard & Bonnie Beaver of Puryear, TN and several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in honor of Tim to the Tennessee Baptist Children’s Home, P.O. Box 2206, Brentwood, TN 37024-9885.