42 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Madison Co.; 10,278 total
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed another 42 new cases of COVID-19 in Madison County.
There are now a total of 10,278 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Madison County.
The health department says those new patients range in age from 8-years-old to 83-years-old.
There are currently 17 Madison County residents hospitalized, with three of those patients on a ventilator.
The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.
Zip code:
- 38305: 6,175 (60.1%)
- 38301: 2,995 (29.1%)
- 38356: 167 (1.6%)
- 38391: 91 (0.8%)
- 38366: 179 (1.7%)
- 38343: 74 (0.7%)
- 38313: 217 (2.1%)
- 38392: 72 (0.7%)
- 38355: 29 (0.3%)
- 38362: 135 (1.3%)
- 38006: 6 (0.1%)
- 38302: 18 (0.2%)
- 38308: 17 (0.2%)
- 38378: 2 (0.1%)
- 38303: 6 (0.1%)
- 38340: 4 (0.1%)
- Unknown: 91 (0.8%)
Race:
- Black or African-American: 2,656 (25.8%)
- White: 4,334 (42.2%)
- Asian: 40 (0.4%)
- Hispanic: 237 (2.3%)
- Other/Multiracial: 188 (1.8%)
- Unspecified: 2,823 (27.5%)
Gender:
- Female: 5,722 (55.7%)
- Male: 4,479 (43.6%)
- Unknown: 77 (0.7%)
Health Status:
- Recovered: 9,203 (89.5%)
- Not recovered: 278 (2.7%)
- Better: 345 (3.4%)
- Unknown: 290 (2.8%)
- Deaths: 162 (1.6%)
Age:
- 0 – 10 years: 526 (5.1%)
- 11 – 20 years: 1,197 (11.7%)
- 21 – 30 years: 1,730 (16.8%)
- 31 – 40 years: 1,505 (14.7%)
- 41 – 50 years: 1,486 (14.5%)
- 51 – 60 years: 1,484 (14.4%)
- 61 – 70 years: 1,170 (11.4%)
- 71 – 80 years: 652 (6.3%)
- 80+: 423 (4.1%)
- Unknown: 105 (1%)
For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.