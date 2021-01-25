42 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Madison Co.; 10,278 total

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed another 42 new cases of COVID-19 in Madison County.

There are now a total of 10,278 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Madison County.

The health department says those new patients range in age from 8-years-old to 83-years-old.

There are currently 17 Madison County residents hospitalized, with three of those patients on a ventilator.

The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.

Zip code:

38305: 6,175 (60.1%)

38301: 2,995 (29.1%)

38356: 167 (1.6%)

38391: 91 (0.8%)

38366: 179 (1.7%)

38343: 74 (0.7%)

38313: 217 (2.1%)

38392: 72 (0.7%)

38355: 29 (0.3%)

38362: 135 (1.3%)

38006: 6 (0.1%)

38302: 18 (0.2%)

38308: 17 (0.2%)

38378: 2 (0.1%)

38303: 6 (0.1%)

38340: 4 (0.1%)

Unknown: 91 (0.8%)

Race:

Black or African-American: 2,656 (25.8%)

White: 4,334 (42.2%)

Asian: 40 (0.4%)

Hispanic: 237 (2.3%)

Other/Multiracial: 188 (1.8%)

Unspecified: 2,823 (27.5%)

Gender:

Female: 5,722 (55.7%)

Male: 4,479 (43.6%)

Unknown: 77 (0.7%)

Health Status:

Recovered: 9,203 (89.5%)

Not recovered: 278 (2.7%)

Better: 345 (3.4%)

Unknown: 290 (2.8%)

Deaths: 162 (1.6%)

Age:

0 – 10 years: 526 (5.1%)

11 – 20 years: 1,197 (11.7%)

21 – 30 years: 1,730 (16.8%)

31 – 40 years: 1,505 (14.7%)

41 – 50 years: 1,486 (14.5%)

51 – 60 years: 1,484 (14.4%)

61 – 70 years: 1,170 (11.4%)

71 – 80 years: 652 (6.3%)

80+: 423 (4.1%)

Unknown: 105 (1%)

For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.