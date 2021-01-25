Paris woman draws attention to local businesses through social media

PARIS, Tenn. — A local woman wants to spread light to the small businesses in her town.

Paris native and mom of four, Misty Hassell, is promoting local businesses in Henry County one Facebook post at a time.

“If I’ve been somewhere or if I have somebody tell me about a business that’s local, and they can go on and just kind of give a shoutout and tell about specials, tell about any upcoming events and just really draw attention to the small business in Paris and Henry County,” Hassell said.

Hassell says the page is open to anyone who would like to join and any type of locally owned business.

“If someone does come on, I try to go on there and say, ‘tell us a little bit more about it and what all do you offer,'” Hassell said.

She started the page only two weeks ago, and it’s already getting many businesses interest by local residents.

“I wanted to draw attention and put it all on one page just to help friends and family and draw attention to it so we could all just help each other,” Hassell said.

Hassell says there are so many local businesses in Paris that many people may not even know exist.

She says she encourages everyone to take it upon themselves, maybe even one day a week, to shop local versus the big chain stores.

“I think we’re in an age of like myself, we all love convenience,” Hassell said. “I could see the way I spent my money was, ‘oh I’ll get this here tomorrow or I’ll run over here instead of making something,’ but what if I helped my friend at church or what if I helped my coworker?”

She says it may not always be convenient to shop local, but you’re helping those who have suffered during the pandemic — and they’re also your neighbor.

“I hope to build their businesses back up,” Hassell said. “I hope for new businesses to actually start and I hope that they flourish.”

Hassell says most residents in Henry County travel outside the county to get their shopping done and she hopes this will be a way to change that.

To visit the Facebook page, click here.