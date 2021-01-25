Phyllis Elaine Shelton Coell

Phyllis Elaine Shelton Coell age 76, passed away on Monday, January 25, 2021 at the Jackson Madison County General Hospital. All services are under the direction of the Bells Funeral Home.

Mrs. Phyllis was born in Ohio on March 28, 1944 to the late Robert Orman Shelton and Melva Lorene Davidson Shelton. She worked as a seamstress for Keneric Manufacturing in Alamo. Also preceding her in death were three sisters: Anna Morgan, Roberta Whisman, Betty Gordon.

She is survived by one daughter: Cindy Autry (Lynn) of Friendship, TN; one sister: Carolyn York of Elwood, IN; She leaves a legacy of one grandson: Robert Autry and one honorable grandson: Austin Brigman, both of Friendship, TN.

The Coell family has chosen cremation and further information will be announced as it becomes available by the Bells Funeral Home.